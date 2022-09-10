EQB (TSE:EQB) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $60.80

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$60.80 and traded as low as C$52.35. EQB shares last traded at C$53.09, with a volume of 71,182 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on EQB from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on EQB from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on EQB from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on EQB from C$85.50 to C$86.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on EQB from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, EQB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$74.50.

EQB Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$60.80.

EQB Increases Dividend

EQB ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.26 by C($0.51). The business had revenue of C$164.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$178.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that EQB Inc. will post 9.9100003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.01%.

About EQB

(Get Rating)

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

