ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) PT Raised to GBX 280 at Berenberg Bank

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 295 ($3.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 275 ($3.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.54) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConvaTec Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 259 ($3.13).

Shares of LON:CTEC opened at GBX 228.20 ($2.76) on Thursday. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 165.30 ($2.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 256 ($3.09). The stock has a market cap of £4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,606.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 226.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 214.64.

In other news, insider Sten Scheibye acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 237 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of £47,400 ($57,274.05).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

