Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SPI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 347 ($4.19) to GBX 237 ($2.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 305 ($3.69) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire Healthcare Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 301.50 ($3.64).

Shares of LON SPI opened at GBX 238 ($2.88) on Thursday. Spire Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of GBX 201 ($2.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 256.50 ($3.10). The stock has a market cap of £961.38 million and a P/E ratio of -99.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 236.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 229.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

