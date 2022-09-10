VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.13

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as low as $0.85. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 810,237 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on VBI Vaccines from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

VBI Vaccines Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $224.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VBI Vaccines ( NASDAQ:VBIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 75.37% and a negative net margin of 15,391.36%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 17,311 shares in the last quarter. 39.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VBI Vaccines

(Get Rating)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.