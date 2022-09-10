DWF Group (LON:DWF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of DWF Group (LON:DWF – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.93) target price on shares of DWF Group in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

DWF Group Price Performance

DWF opened at GBX 90 ($1.09) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £292.82 million and a P/E ratio of 1,500.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 95.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 104.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.88, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.69. DWF Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.95 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 130.81 ($1.58).

DWF Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from DWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. DWF Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

In other DWF Group news, insider Chris Stefani sold 107,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.16), for a total transaction of £103,200.96 ($124,699.08).

About DWF Group

DWF Group plc provides integrated legal and business services in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and North America. The company operates through three divisions: Legal Advisory Services, Connected Services, and Mindcrest. It offers legal advice, commercial intelligence, and relevant industry services; products and business services that enhance and complement its legal offerings; and outsourced and process-led legal services to standardise, systemise, scale, and optimise legal workflows.

See Also

