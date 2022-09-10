XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $134.01

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 134.01 ($1.62) and traded as low as GBX 129 ($1.56). XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at GBX 129 ($1.56), with a volume of 38,864 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, XPS Pensions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 190.50 ($2.30).

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

XPS Pensions Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £264.64 million and a PE ratio of 3,225.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 138.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 134.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

XPS Pensions Group Increases Dividend

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.00%.

(Get Rating)

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.