Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.34

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.34 and traded as low as $12.84. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund shares last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 33,283 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.1025 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,391,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,716,000 after buying an additional 116,453 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 643,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 7,832 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 40,073 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 219,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 12,594 shares during the period.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

