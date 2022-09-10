Focus Graphite (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.36

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.36 and traded as low as $0.16. Focus Graphite shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 7,350 shares trading hands.
Focus Graphite Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36.
About Focus Graphite
Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.
