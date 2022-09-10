Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $151.57

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 151.57 ($1.83) and traded as low as GBX 141 ($1.70). Gresham Technologies shares last traded at GBX 146.50 ($1.77), with a volume of 34,691 shares trading hands.

Gresham Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £122.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14,650.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 145.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 151.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

About Gresham Technologies

Gresham Technologies plc provides reconciliation, regulatory reporting, connectivity, and data aggregation solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of Americas, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.

