U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) versus Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) Critical Comparison

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) and Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for U.S. Physical Therapy and Field Trip Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Physical Therapy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Field Trip Health 0 0 2 0 3.00

U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus target price of $121.50, suggesting a potential upside of 55.79%. Field Trip Health has a consensus target price of $88.75, suggesting a potential upside of 10,465.48%. Given Field Trip Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Field Trip Health is more favorable than U.S. Physical Therapy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Physical Therapy 7.62% 14.22% 5.80% Field Trip Health -1,125.12% -62.71% -47.29%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and Field Trip Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and Field Trip Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Physical Therapy $495.02 million 2.05 $40.83 million $2.93 26.62 Field Trip Health $3.88 million 12.60 -$43.63 million ($0.77) -1.09

U.S. Physical Therapy has higher revenue and earnings than Field Trip Health. Field Trip Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Physical Therapy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.4% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Field Trip Health shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy beats Field Trip Health on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. It operates through two segments, Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services. The company offers industrial injury prevention services, including onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments through physical therapists and specialized certified athletic trainers for Fortune 500 companies, and other clients comprising insurers and their contractors. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 591 clinics in 39 states; and managed 35 physical therapy practice facilities. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Field Trip Health

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions. Field Trip Health Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

