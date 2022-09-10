Contrasting Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) and Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Rating) and Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.4% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Medtronic shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Medtronic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Guided Therapeutics and Medtronic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guided Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Medtronic 1 11 7 0 2.32

Risk & Volatility

Medtronic has a consensus price target of $111.52, indicating a potential upside of 24.29%. Given Medtronic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Medtronic is more favorable than Guided Therapeutics.

Guided Therapeutics has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medtronic has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and Medtronic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guided Therapeutics $80,000.00 252.88 -$2.07 million N/A N/A Medtronic $31.69 billion 3.76 $5.04 billion $3.87 23.19

Medtronic has higher revenue and earnings than Guided Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and Medtronic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guided Therapeutics -2,193.26% N/A -104.47% Medtronic 16.75% 13.64% 7.88%

Summary

Medtronic beats Guided Therapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guided Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Guided Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light. The company was formerly known as SpectRx, Inc. and changed its name to Guided Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2008. Guided Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software. It also provides aortic valves, surgical valve replacement and repair products, endovascular stent grafts and accessories, and transcatheter pulmonary valves; and percutaneous coronary intervention products, percutaneous angioplasty balloons, and products. The company's Medical Surgical Portfolio segment offers surgical stapling devices, vessel sealing instruments, wound closure, electrosurgery products, surgical artificial intelligence and robotic-assisted surgery products, hernia mechanical devices, mesh implants, gynecology and lung products, and various therapies to treat diseases, as well as products in the fields of minimally invasive gastrointestinal and hepatologic diagnostics and therapies, patient monitoring, airway management and ventilation therapies, and renal disease. Its Neuroscience Portfolio segment offers products for spinal surgeons; neurosurgeons; neurologists; pain management specialists; anesthesiologists; orthopedic surgeons; urologists; urogynecologists; interventional radiologists; ear, nose, and throat specialists; and systems that incorporate energy surgical instruments. It also provides image-guided surgery and intra-operative imaging systems and robotic guidance systems used in robot assisted spine procedures; and therapies for vasculature in and around the brain. The company's Diabetes Operating Unit segment offers insulin pumps and consumables, continuous glucose monitoring systems, smart insulin pen systems, and consumables and supplies. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

