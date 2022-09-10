Toast (NYSE:TOST) PT Lowered to $23.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TOST. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Toast from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Toast from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Toast from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Toast to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Toast from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.

Toast stock opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.21. Toast has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $36,700.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,975,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $36,700.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,975,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 10,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $150,343.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,415.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,359,919 shares of company stock worth $51,165,735. 20.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Toast by 1,159.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,681,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Toast by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

