Toast (NYSE:TOST) PT Lowered to $23.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TOST. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Toast from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Toast from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Toast from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Toast to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Toast from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.
Toast Stock Up 5.2 %
Toast stock opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.21. Toast has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48.
Insider Activity at Toast
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Toast by 1,159.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,681,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Toast by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.
Toast Company Profile
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
