Toro (NYSE:TTC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Northcoast Research upgraded Toro from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of TTC opened at $89.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.57. Toro has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $108.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Toro will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $128,055.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,502.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters sold 1,670 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $128,055.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $961,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,014. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of Toro by 44.1% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.