WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target Raised to $165.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.08% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

WESCO International Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $144.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.93. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.32%. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at WESCO International

In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.96 per share, with a total value of $13,396,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,412,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,106,081.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 370,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.92 per share, with a total value of $48,101,450.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,287,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,152,664.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $133.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,412,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,106,081.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 2.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 167.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 8.5% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

