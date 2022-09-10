Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Earns “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JMP Securities currently has a $13.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Whitestone REIT from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on Whitestone REIT in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whitestone REIT currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.38.

Shares of WSR opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Whitestone REIT has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The company has a market cap of $501.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.18%.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

