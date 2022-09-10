Wells Fargo & Company Cuts WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $194.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $194.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WEX. Citigroup raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on WEX from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.30.

NYSE WEX opened at $158.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.55. WEX has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $197.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.33 million. WEX had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEX will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $129,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $126,918.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,628.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $129,383.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,730 shares of company stock valued at $460,494. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. CWM LLC increased its stake in WEX by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

