Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $35.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WMB. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. US Capital Advisors reissued a hold rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Williams Companies Stock Up 2.4 %

WMB opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.55. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Williams Companies by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

