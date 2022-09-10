Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AAMC stock opened at $19.23 on Thursday. Altisource Asset Management has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02. The company has a market cap of $34.15 million, a PE ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

