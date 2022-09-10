Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC)

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 155.23% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Asensus Surgical from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ASXC opened at $0.59 on Thursday. Asensus Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31.

Asensus Surgical ( NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Asensus Surgical by 3,552.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,040,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,823 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Asensus Surgical by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 279,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 30,676 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

