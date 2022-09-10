Brokerages Set ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) PT at $258.14

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $246.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWAV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

ShockWave Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $287.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.67 and a beta of 1.06. ShockWave Medical has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $314.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.20.

Insider Activity

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.51 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 15.11%. ShockWave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.11, for a total value of $14,405,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,529,635.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.11, for a total value of $14,405,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,529,635.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total value of $8,418,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,012 shares of company stock worth $29,770,262. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ShockWave Medical

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.