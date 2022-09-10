Critical Contrast: Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) & Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY)

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) and Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Luckin Coffee shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.3% of Dutch Bros shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Luckin Coffee shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dutch Bros and Luckin Coffee’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dutch Bros $497.88 million 2.94 -$12.91 million ($0.33) -112.18 Luckin Coffee $1.25 billion 3.75 $107.69 million $0.47 38.04

Analyst Ratings

Luckin Coffee has higher revenue and earnings than Dutch Bros. Dutch Bros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Luckin Coffee, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Dutch Bros and Luckin Coffee, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dutch Bros 0 4 6 0 2.60 Luckin Coffee 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dutch Bros presently has a consensus price target of $49.40, indicating a potential upside of 33.44%. Given Dutch Bros’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dutch Bros is more favorable than Luckin Coffee.

Profitability

This table compares Dutch Bros and Luckin Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dutch Bros -2.54% 0.55% 0.16% Luckin Coffee 7.84% 11.96% 4.10%

Summary

Luckin Coffee beats Dutch Bros on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc. operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc. engages in the retail services of freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks in the People's Republic of China. It also offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks. In addition, the company offers cups, tote bags, and other merchandises. It operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms for third-party payment channels. Further, the company provides technical and consultation services; and manufactures materials for products. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 4,397 self-operated stores; 1,627 partnership stores; and 1,102 Luckin Coffee EXPRESS machines. Luckin Coffee Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

