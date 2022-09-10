Brokerages Set DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Price Target at $38.88

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DCP. StockNews.com cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DCP Midstream news, Director Clifford Todd Denton sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $107,882.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,090,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,848,000 after buying an additional 109,724 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,643,000 after buying an additional 100,696 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,971,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $99,730,000 after buying an additional 309,028 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,109,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,789,000 after buying an additional 112,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,611,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,661,000 after buying an additional 306,666 shares in the last quarter. 35.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP opened at $38.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.84. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $39.54.

DCP Midstream Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 46.36%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

