Analysts Set Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Target Price at $125.13

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $46,654.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,351.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $55,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,335.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $46,654.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,351.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,297 shares of company stock valued at $688,055 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 585.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter worth $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella stock opened at $71.13 on Monday. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $227.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -62.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

