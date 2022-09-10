Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

BLMN opened at $21.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.86. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 109.21%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

