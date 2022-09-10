Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.70.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $202,379.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,851.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $202,379.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,790.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,666 shares of company stock worth $722,270 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.7 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,459,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,109,000 after buying an additional 322,397 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,275,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,322,000 after acquiring an additional 43,151 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,250,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,356,000 after acquiring an additional 596,753 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,047,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,137,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,041,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,375,000 after purchasing an additional 101,901 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $58.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.24. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $47.92 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

