Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Steven Madden from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 277.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 16.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 18.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

SHOO opened at $30.58 on Monday. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $28.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average of $36.37.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $532.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 26.33%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

