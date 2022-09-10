CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.79.

Several brokerages have commented on CYBR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,677,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,149,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,265,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 5.6 %

CYBR stock opened at $153.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.06 and a 200 day moving average of $145.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

