Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $31.87 on Monday. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $895.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 180.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 132,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.7% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 44,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

