Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.44

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.44 and traded as low as C$0.35. Midland Exploration shares last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 70,275 shares traded.

Midland Exploration Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.44. The company has a market cap of C$26.48 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

About Midland Exploration

(Get Rating)

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in 460 claims covering an area of 260 square kilometers located in the Abitibi region between the towns of Amos and Matagami. The company explores for gold, platinum group elements, and base metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Midland Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.