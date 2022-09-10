Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $468.01

Shares of Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 468.01 ($5.66) and traded as low as GBX 337.49 ($4.08). Portmeirion Group shares last traded at GBX 345 ($4.17), with a volume of 15,968 shares trading hands.

Portmeirion Group Trading Up 4.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £48.25 million and a P/E ratio of 1,500.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 389.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 468.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Portmeirion Group news, insider David Sproston bought 2,500 shares of Portmeirion Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 399 ($4.82) per share, with a total value of £9,975 ($12,052.92).

About Portmeirion Group

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, Nambé, and Pimpernel brand names.

