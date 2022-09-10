Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $101.57

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$101.57 and traded as low as C$97.78. Premium Brands shares last traded at C$98.87, with a volume of 17,488 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBH. Desjardins reduced their price target on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. CIBC cut their price objective on Premium Brands from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$160.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$134.27.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$99.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$101.57. The company has a market cap of C$4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 25.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.39.

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.44 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.46 billion. Analysts anticipate that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 6.2199998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

