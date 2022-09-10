Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $101.57

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$101.57 and traded as low as C$97.78. Premium Brands shares last traded at C$98.87, with a volume of 17,488 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBH. Desjardins reduced their price target on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. CIBC cut their price objective on Premium Brands from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$160.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$134.27.
Premium Brands Trading Up 1.1 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$99.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$101.57. The company has a market cap of C$4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 25.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.39.
Premium Brands Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.
Premium Brands Company Profile
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.