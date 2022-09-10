Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.98

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.98 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 6.60 ($0.08). Pure Gold Mining shares last traded at GBX 6.75 ($0.08), with a volume of 193,651 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.11. The company has a market cap of £49.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 16.98.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

