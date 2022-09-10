Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $34.11

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$34.11 and traded as low as C$29.91. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares last traded at C$30.52, with a volume of 276,428 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LIF shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$34.58.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.11.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Increases Dividend

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$66.37 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 3.5400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.80%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.90%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

