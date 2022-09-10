Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $111.84

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.84 ($1.35) and traded as low as GBX 95.60 ($1.16). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 97.30 ($1.18), with a volume of 551,973 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Johnson Service Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 106.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 111.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £433.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,865.00.

Johnson Service Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Johnson Service Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.

In other Johnson Service Group news, insider Peter Egan purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £27,300 ($32,986.95).

About Johnson Service Group

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

