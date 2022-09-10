ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.40

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $2.03. ADDvantage Technologies Group shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 36,425 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 million, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

