Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) vs. Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Head-To-Head Survey

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) and Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Horizon Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Amalgamated Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Horizon Bancorp pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amalgamated Financial pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Horizon Bancorp has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Amalgamated Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Horizon Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Horizon Bancorp has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amalgamated Financial has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Bancorp $257.95 million 3.25 $87.09 million $2.12 9.08 Amalgamated Financial $208.91 million 3.34 $52.94 million $2.04 11.14

This table compares Horizon Bancorp and Amalgamated Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Horizon Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Amalgamated Financial. Horizon Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amalgamated Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.5% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of Amalgamated Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Amalgamated Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Bancorp and Amalgamated Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Bancorp 34.40% 13.65% 1.26% Amalgamated Financial 27.11% 12.26% 0.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Horizon Bancorp and Amalgamated Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Amalgamated Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75

Horizon Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $23.75, indicating a potential upside of 23.44%. Amalgamated Financial has a consensus price target of $21.25, indicating a potential downside of 6.51%. Given Horizon Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Horizon Bancorp is more favorable than Amalgamated Financial.

Summary

Horizon Bancorp beats Amalgamated Financial on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products. It operates through a network of 78 full-service offices in northern and central Indiana and southern and central Michigan. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, Indiana.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides various commercial loans comprising commercial and industrial, multifamily mortgage, and commercial real estate loans; and retail loans, such as residential real estate, and consumer and other loans. In addition, the company offers online banking, bill payment, online cash management, and safe deposit box rental services; debit and ATM cards; and trust, custody, and investment management services comprising asset safekeeping, corporate actions, income collections, proxy, account transition, asset transfers, and conversion management services. Further, it provides investment products, such as equity, fixed-income, real estate, and alternative investment products; and brokerage, asset management, and insurance products. The company operates through its three branch offices across New York City, one branch office in Washington, D.C., one branch office in San Francisco, one commercial office in Boston, and digital banking platform. Amalgamated Financial Corp. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

