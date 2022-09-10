Head-To-Head Survey: XOS (XOS) & Its Peers

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare XOS to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

XOS has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOS’s competitors have a beta of 1.63, suggesting that their average share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XOS and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio XOS $5.05 million $23.40 million -7.95 XOS Competitors $5.10 billion $149.21 million 13.13

Profitability

XOS’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than XOS. XOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares XOS and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOS 76.66% -15.72% -11.12% XOS Competitors -295.26% -5.65% -3.74%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.1% of XOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of XOS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for XOS and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOS 1 1 4 0 2.50 XOS Competitors 415 2104 2887 33 2.47

XOS presently has a consensus price target of $6.96, suggesting a potential upside of 337.63%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 35.31%. Given XOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe XOS is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

XOS competitors beat XOS on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

XOS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xos, Inc., a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

