Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.56.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGY. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $23.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $30.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $484.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.13 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 46.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 5.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 24,861 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 38,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

