SofTech (OTCMKTS:SOFT) and Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Head to Head Analysis

SofTech (OTCMKTS:SOFT – Get Rating) and Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Arbe Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.6% of SofTech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SofTech and Arbe Robotics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SofTech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arbe Robotics $2.25 million 196.77 -$58.09 million ($1.92) -3.66

Analyst Ratings

SofTech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arbe Robotics.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SofTech and Arbe Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SofTech 0 0 0 0 N/A Arbe Robotics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Arbe Robotics has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 127.92%. Given Arbe Robotics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than SofTech.

Volatility and Risk

SofTech has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbe Robotics has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SofTech and Arbe Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SofTech N/A N/A N/A Arbe Robotics -1,490.24% -150.93% -62.02%

Summary

SofTech beats Arbe Robotics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SofTech

SofTech, Inc. develops, markets, distributes, and supports computer aided design (CAD), and product data management and collaboration computer solutions for the product lifecycle management (PLM) industry primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ProductCenter, a collaborative PLM solution, which manages the engineering data and electronic files of discrete parts designed in various used third party proprietary design technologies; delivers a combination of document management, design integration, configuration control, change management, bill of materials management, and integration capability with other enterprise-wide systems; enables secure management of product information; and allows engineers and the design chain to manage, share, modify, and track product data and documents in the product development lifecycle. Its ProductCenter technology also allows employees, customers, suppliers, and other team members to securely exchange product information while maintaining a centralized database of critical product data; and enables integration with other business applications, such as enterprise resource planning, supply chain management, and customer relationship management for data exchange across the product lifecycle. In addition, the company offers Connector platform, a technology that allows for a direct interface between Aras Corporation's Innovator solution and CAD products. SofTech, Inc. markets and distributes its products and services primarily through a direct sales force and its service organization, as well as through resellers. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

