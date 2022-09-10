Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.86.

ADC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th.

Shares of ADC opened at $74.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day moving average is $70.90. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $80.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.68%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 141.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 35,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 20,535 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 67,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 24,259 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at about $359,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 628,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,313,000 after buying an additional 40,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 184.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,815,000 after buying an additional 601,073 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

