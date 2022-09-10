Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Arconic Price Performance

Arconic stock opened at $26.64 on Monday. Arconic has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $35.74. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arconic will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,989.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $880,130.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,667.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,989.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arconic

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Arconic by 805.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arconic by 50.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,816 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,979,000 after acquiring an additional 992,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arconic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,311,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,389,000 after purchasing an additional 991,281 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,653,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,559,000 after acquiring an additional 791,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Recommended Stories

