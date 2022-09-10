EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQGPF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EQB from C$86.50 to C$85.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of EQB from C$86.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of EQB in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of EQB from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

EQB Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EQGPF opened at $40.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average of $47.46. EQB has a one year low of $38.84 and a one year high of $65.00.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

