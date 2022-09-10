Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.64.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALLY. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Ally Financial by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,171,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 28,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $33.87 on Monday. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average is $38.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

