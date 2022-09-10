Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.13.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN stock opened at $75.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.75. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $72.18 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Campion Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

