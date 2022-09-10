ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.52

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.52 and traded as high as $20.30. ESSA Bancorp shares last traded at $20.09, with a volume of 26,847 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ESSA Bancorp in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

ESSA Bancorp Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $208.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52.

ESSA Bancorp Announces Dividend

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 26.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 42,126 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.