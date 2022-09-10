Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.16

Shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.16 and traded as high as $27.25. Timberland Bancorp shares last traded at $27.01, with a volume of 24,625 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Timberland Bancorp in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Timberland Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.16. The company has a market cap of $224.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Timberland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Timberland Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.84%.

In other news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $32,130.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Timberland Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSBK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 84,471 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 48,740 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,036 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 221,054 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 170,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.