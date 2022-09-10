Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) PT Raised to GBX 5,150 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,825 ($58.30) to GBX 5,150 ($62.23) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,940 ($71.77) to GBX 5,650 ($68.27) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. OTR Global cut Ashtead Group to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,770 ($57.64) to GBX 4,136 ($49.98) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,655 ($56.25) to GBX 4,830 ($58.36) in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,311.00.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $202.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85. Ashtead Group has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $349.69.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.