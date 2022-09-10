Morgan Stanley Raises Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Price Target to GBX 4,830

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,655 ($56.25) to GBX 4,830 ($58.36) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ASHTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($78.54) to GBX 6,100 ($73.71) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. OTR Global lowered Ashtead Group to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,940 ($71.77) to GBX 5,650 ($68.27) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,770 ($57.64) to GBX 4,136 ($49.98) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,625 ($55.88) to GBX 4,825 ($58.30) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5,311.00.
Ashtead Group Trading Up 3.4 %
OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $202.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.22 and its 200-day moving average is $217.43. Ashtead Group has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $349.69.
Ashtead Group Company Profile
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
