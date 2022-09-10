Critical Comparison: Spire Global (SPIR) & Its Rivals

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Spire Global to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.3% of Spire Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Spire Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spire Global and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spire Global $43.38 million -$19.31 million -2.87 Spire Global Competitors $3.21 billion -$802.12 million -3.05

Volatility and Risk

Spire Global’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Spire Global. Spire Global is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Spire Global has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spire Global’s rivals have a beta of 1.30, indicating that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Spire Global and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire Global 1 1 1 0 2.00 Spire Global Competitors 144 456 617 19 2.41

Spire Global currently has a consensus target price of 5.35, suggesting a potential upside of 251.97%. As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 57.78%. Given Spire Global’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Spire Global is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Spire Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire Global -50.58% 4.90% 2.54% Spire Global Competitors -70.13% -62.46% -11.70%

Summary

Spire Global rivals beat Spire Global on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc. develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc. has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc. was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Boulder, Colorado; Washington, D.C.; Glasgow, United Kingdom; Luxembourg; and Singapore.

