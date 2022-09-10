Morgan Stanley Trims Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Target Price to CHF 350

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from CHF 370 to CHF 350 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RHHBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 450 to CHF 400 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 350 to CHF 325 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 300 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $260.14.

RHHBY opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.03. Roche has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $53.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Roche by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 66,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 61,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

